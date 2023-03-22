See all of the great articles in the Community Leadership special section.
Daniele was nominated for the honor in 2022 thanks to his penchant for helping others through civic organizations, such as the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County and the Rotary Club of Baytown. From last year to this year, Daniele’s desire to be there for others has not changed, but there is one major difference – today, he is not just a nominee but The Baytown Sun Citizen of the Year for 2023.
Daniele, the president of Seal-Pac Professional Services, is no stranger to recognition. He has a strong history of being honored for his community service. In 2008
He was named the Volunteer of the Year by the Baytown Family YMCA. A few years later, in 2016, he was accepted as a board member for the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County.
Daniele was asked his feelings about being nominated for a second consecutive year.
“Unbelievably blessed, honored, and very fortunate to even be considered,” Daniele said.
Daniele said he is now a past president of the United Way board and called his experience with them “eye-opening.”
“You can be around community service and in community service. And until you do community service, it is just amazing. That is what people in Baytown do. When you see all the massive construction projects and the prosperity for major industries, you just don’t understand the need that a lot of families and Baytown are struggling with good food and nutrition. And it’s there’s a lot of need out there,” Daniele said.
Over the course of the previous year, Daniele saw how it was to be on the receiving end of assistance. First, when the Christmas 2022 Freeze hit, it caused some damage to his business. In early 2023, Daniele again experienced problems when a tornado hit Baytown.
“A freeze is something you can somewhat manage, you can somewhat repair,” he said. “There’s a mechanical side of things that you can anticipate, but a tornado. You know, we never heard a warning. We never heard a freight train sound. The doors were blown in. And we were just blessed. We had four people here. We had two people out, and the delivery truck was running on a route. We were standing by that front door, and the worst place you could possibly be in a tornado is by a wall of glass.”
Daniele said they were trying to lock and shut the door because of the heavy rain. A young worker was helping him close a door when the tornado hit. Daniele said the worker was usually stationed next to a door that came off its rails, busted the cables and springs when the storm hit.
“It would have killed him,” Daniele said. “Instead, he’s helping me close the door.”
Daniele said another employee, a lady that worked there for 16 years, was upstairs looking for a drawing a customer had requested that had not been sold in 25 years.
“But we have some paper archives, and she was upstairs trying to find a drawing that we hadn’t digitized,” Daniele said. “She came down to ask a question. And she weighs about 27 ounces. We joked that if she had been up there, she’d been in Kansas because she was a little tiny lady. You know, if she would have been where she does some of the quality control work, where she would have been, it could have been catastrophic.”
Daniele had his own close call with the tornado.
“I was in my office sitting, and I wasn’t concerned about me,” he said. “When they said there was something about water, it was raining so hard, I couldn’t hear him. So, I walked out of the office and said, ‘What did you say?’ They said there was water by the door. And it turned silent for about two seconds. It was like you could hear a pin drop. And then I heard this sound, and I looked up and in the office, and the suspended ceiling was missing.”
Daniele said then there was a loud booming sound.
“And we all flinched. When we looked up, the ceiling was all over the place,” he said. “That booming sound was every interior door in the building all slamming shut at the same time. And they all locked.”
After discovering the company’s breakfast area was blown apart, they entered Daniele’s office. They found a light fixture had fallen right where he usually sat. It apparently penetrated the chair as well. He had been at his desk just 90 seconds earlier.
“I mean, it was just an amazing, amazing event,” Daniele said. “I’m so proud of these folks. We didn’t have power for four days. Didn’t have Internet, didn’t have any email. But we ran this company. Actually, they really ran it for four days through my cell phone. There were no injuries and no trips to the hospital. It was a total God thing.”
Daniele said folks from the Rotary Club of Baytown and Jared Fulleylove of Fulleylove Flooring in Baytown came by to assist them in the wake of the storm. People like Pam and Chris Warford helped to bring food and Gilbert Santana, a Lee College Regent, brought generators in gasoline and extension cords.
“Never having ever been on the receiving end, I was amazed how many people stopped by Rotary Club the very next day,” Daniele said. “It was very different to be the recipient of people that I’ve worked with. They’re just tremendous folks. But to have them reach out to me was a very different experience.”
Daniele said he grew up in some challenging situations.
“My family was benefactors of the Lions Club,” he said. “My sister had eyesight problems, and we didn’t have much. We had a community of folks that really helped look out for a single mom with four kids running around. But I think from that, it opened my heart to service. Maybe it was just coming from that upbringing. But I know that the that these people in Baytown are not just out there for photo opportunities. They do work.”
Daniele plans to stay involved with helping others through the United Way and the Meals on Wheels program.
“They do a great job of being stewards of the contributions and the investments that people put into these agencies,” he said.
