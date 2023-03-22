Steve Daniele has found himself in a familiar spot – being a nominee for The Baytown Sun Citizen of the Year. 

Daniele was nominated for the honor in 2022 thanks to his penchant for helping others through civic organizations, such as the United Way of Greater Baytown & Chambers County and the Rotary Club of Baytown. From last year to this year, Daniele’s desire to be there for others has not changed, but there is one major difference – today, he is not just a nominee but The Baytown Sun Citizen of the Year for 2023. 

