Shirley Lee Walker Pennington passed on June 30, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6th from 6 to 8 PM at Sterling White Funeral Home (11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562) with funeral services held Friday, July 7th at 2 PM at the same location.
Shirley Lee Walker Pennington of Highlands, Texas was born January 13, 1935, in Wurtland, Kentucky. She died peacefully at home on June 30, 2023, at the age of 88. Shirley was married to the love of her life, James Curtis (Curt) Pennington, for 66 years.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Curtis Pennington, parents, Mabel Walker of Highlands, Texas and Norman Walker of Greens Bayou, Texas, daughter, Donna (Gordon) Bryant, and grandson, James Eric Bryant.
She is survived by her
Sister, Janice Wingate
Children, Becky (Rex) Touchstone and Jimmy Pennington, grandchildren: Connie Jason, Jason Davis, Kandi Young, Joel Robinson, Jerrad Bryant, Courtney Pennington and Cameron Pennington,
great grandchildren: Britni Jason, Jason “JB” Davis II, Tanner Davis, Dayton Davis, Jacob Cox, Aaron Davis, Ethan Robinson, Kaleb Brownlee, Aaron Seal, Jaxon Davis, Chloe Jason, Kayden Brownlee, Bailey Butcher, Randal Hughes Jr., Koltyn Young, Jaxen Rider, and Kaiza Pennington,
great-great grandchildren: Carter Hoskins, Rayden Hoskins, Houston Oyler, and June Davis
Shirley moved from Kentucky to Galena Park when she was seven years old. She made many lifelong friends at Woodland Acres Elementary and through her high school years. She was a graduate of Galena Park High School - class of 1953. Those friendships continued throughout her life. They had reunions once a year which they called “Old Friends”. Those gatherings and memories were precious to her.
Traveling was something Shirley enjoyed with her family, in particular her husband, Curt. She especially enjoyed the times they lived in Montana, St. Croix, and the times they went back to Kentucky.
Shirley loved her husband and the family they created. Family gatherings, for any event, were always at the top of her list of fun and she always greeted with a smile. She loved holiday gatherings. Everyone was welcome – in fact, the bigger the crowd the better! She was the best cook. She thought everyone should start their day off with a good breakfast. No one was ever going to go hungry at her house.
Pall Bearers will be Rex Touchstone, Jason Davis, Joel Robinson, Jerrad Bryant, Cameron Pennington, Dayton Davis, Kaleb Brownlee, Kayden Brownlee
