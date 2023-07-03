Shirley Lee Walker Pennington

Shirley Lee Walker Pennington passed on June 30, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6th from 6 to 8 PM at Sterling White Funeral Home (11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562) with funeral services held Friday, July 7th at 2 PM at the same location.

Shirley Lee Walker Pennington of Highlands, Texas was born January 13, 1935, in Wurtland, Kentucky.  She died peacefully at home on June 30, 2023, at the age of 88. Shirley was married to the love of her life, James Curtis (Curt) Pennington, for 66 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.