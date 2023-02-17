Ralph Harry Kunz

Ralph Harry Kunz saw the face of his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Cedar Bayou Grace. Visitation will be at noon. Services at 1 p.m. A military burial will be held at Memory Gardens following the service.

Ralph Harry Kunz saw the face of his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023, after being blessed with 97 years of living life in the fullness of God! Ralph was born on July 14, 1925, to his proud parents, Ervin John Kunz and Ruth Grace Kunz in San Antonio, Texas.

