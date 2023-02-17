Ralph Harry Kunz saw the face of his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Cedar Bayou Grace. Visitation will be at noon. Services at 1 p.m. A military burial will be held at Memory Gardens following the service.
Ralph Harry Kunz saw the face of his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2023, after being blessed with 97 years of living life in the fullness of God! Ralph was born on July 14, 1925, to his proud parents, Ervin John Kunz and Ruth Grace Kunz in San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Norman Kunz, and two sisters, Kathleen Kunz Bishop and Virginia Kunz Kuykendall. He is also preceded in death by his sweetheart of 72 years, Mildred Kunz, and his oldest daughter, Cindy Kunz Thigpen.
Ralph has lived a long life of service to his family, friends, and community. He started at a young age to realize his purpose in life was to always put others’ needs before his own. He was the commander of the Burbank High School ROTC his senior year, and this led to his desire to continue his military service by enlisting in the United States Navy serving in WWII in the Pacific Rim as a third-class radioman.
After his service to his country, he met and married the love of his life, Mildred Smith. They were married on August 16, 1947, in San Antonio. Ralph worked a brief stint with the railroad, but quickly was offered a new job as a credit manager for Sears Roebuck and Company in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He moved his wife and two little girls to start a new adventure with tumbleweeds and desert scenery.
In 1962, he received a call to move to Baytown, Texas and pursue a career in insurance and eventually in the exciting world of banking. It is at Citizens Bank and Trust, where he worked the next 25 years, where he became RAFE! Ralph’s infectious smile and personality became his trademark.
He served his community through the Cedar Bayou Masonic Lodge, the Baytown Shrine Club, the Baytown Rotary Club and began his 50-year career as a Sunday School teacher at St. Mark’s Methodist and Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist. Ralph built a legacy as a teacher and advisor to many. One of his greatest legacies is his 44-year commitment to San Jacinto Methodist Hospital, now known as Houston Methodist Baytown. It became his lasting legacy of service to his community.
Ralph’s greatest pleasure was to be called GRANDAD! He and Mildred followed their four grandchildren all over the country watching baseball, football, basketball, and cheerleading. He was the SELF-PROCLAIMED president of their fan club! Ralph’s love of country music was on full display every Saturday morning on his back patio as he twirled Mildred around as he listened to CMT. To say Ralph loved life is an understatement. HE EMBRACED IT!
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Patti Kunz Albright and her husband, Bart; son-in-law, Harold Thigpen; grandchildren Marcus and Deeann Thigpen; Johnny and Emily Johnston; Nathan Thigpen; Adam and Alli Albright and great grandchildren, Tillman Thigpen, Tanner Thigpen, Payton Thigpen, Cullen Thigpen, Tucker Thigpen, Cooper Johnston, and Charli Jo Johnston. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who he adored.
A huge thanks should be given to Ralph’s loyal caregivers: Marilyn, Valerie, CC, and Florentine. They were his angels.
Honoring the family as pallbearers are Adam Albright, Bart Albright, Johnny Johnston, Clay Kuykendall, Marcus Thigpen, Harold Thigpen, Scott Wilks and Russell Wilks.
