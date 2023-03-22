 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GREATER BAYTOWN
Bras for the Cause

Raising money to help patients cope with everyday life while battling cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
britney

Teague Schexnayder (Its Britney Bitch) had the crowd showering him with cash after his sassy performance.

 Cheryl Donatto

There is nothing funny about cancer, but raising funds to fight it can be amusing and wacky, especially when you can get 20 brave men to model custom themed bras that have been hand sewn, decorated, bejeweled and blinged-out. 

On Feb. 4, the Crosby Fair & Rodeo’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Committee presented the 11th annual Bras for the Cause which had to be one of the craziest, entertaining fundraisers for the area.

bras1
bras2
barbie

Matthew Whirtworth (Barbie Girl) thrilled the crowd with his playful dance moves.
taps

Dr. Joe Dervay and his assistant Tyson “Helga” Brunstetter (Tap Out Cancer) kept the merriment flowing.
lineman

Jeremy Strang (Lineman) electrified the crowd.
bras3

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred