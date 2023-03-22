Raising money to help patients cope with everyday life while battling cancer

There is nothing funny about cancer, but raising funds to fight it can be amusing and wacky, especially when you can get 20 brave men to model custom themed bras that have been hand sewn, decorated, bejeweled and blinged-out.
On Feb. 4, the Crosby Fair & Rodeo’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Committee presented the 11th annual Bras for the Cause which had to be one of the craziest, entertaining fundraisers for the area.
An enthusiastic crowd of community members, leaders and business people gathered to witness the lively fashion show and to bid on those bras. But first they were treated to dinner and everyone had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction that was chock full of goodies.
The celebrity models came from the Crosby and Baytown area. Some of them have participated in this madness before and the others were anxiously waiting their initiation into this frolicking fundraiser.
The stars of the evening were the costumes which ranged from Batman to Britney to a blushing bride to a beer tap.
On their first walk-thru, the models strutted their stuff and showed off their dance moves in hopes of catching the eye of a potential bidder. Money was flying around. Bills were being stuffed in their bras… and other places. The crowd was roaring with laughter and cheered as these celebrities worked the room into a donating frenzy.
Then, one by one, they returned and the bras were auctioned off in a flurry of bids.
Auctioneer Bill Busby and his spotters were kept busy as the models made their way around the room convincing the onlookers to bid more, more, more.
“When this first started, the bras were selling for around $600, but with the popularity of the event, the bids now begin around $2,000,” said event coordinator and secretary Debbie Holmelin. “We’ve had bras go for as much as $35,000. Now that was one heck of a bra!”
The preliminary total for this year’s event is an impressive $150,000 with more monies flowing in.
“We have some good people in the Crosby area, and they come back year after year and support us and do it with a good attitude,” Holmelin said. “The buyers are dedicated businessmen and women and members of our community who have a very giving heart.”
The fundraiser is close to Holmelin’s heart. Her husband passed away from male breast cancer. She started a foundation and held raffles and other fundraisers to help educate the community about the rare disease. Then one day, the former secretary at the Crosby Fair and Rodeo, Shirley Rogers, told Holmelin about an event like Bras for the Cause. It captured her attention and there’s been no turning back.
Bras for the Cause has already given $1.3 million over the years to several organizations, including the American Cancer Society.
“We help anybody, men, women, children with any type of cancer,” Holmelin said.
In 2022, the bra auction brought in $105,000. The silent auction raised an additional $10,000 and with ticket sales, donations and sponsorships, they hit the $180,000 mark.
The committee presented a check for $90,000 to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, continuing its strong community-wide support of breast cancer prevention and patient support through the hospital’s Pink Heals Fund and Breast Care Center.
Pink Heals is a patient assistance fund that provides financial assistance to eligible patients undergoing treatment at Houston Methodist by paying third-party vendors to cover expenses such as mortgage, rent, utilities, medical equipment, prescription medications and transportation. The Breast Care Center helps patients with the cost of mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds and other expenses related to breast cancer/diagnosis.
A $40,000 donation was also made to the CandleLighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance which provides emotional, educational and practical support to children with cancer and their families.
Another $2,000 was donated to Joseph’s Warriors, a foundation set up by a family from Crosby whose 10-year-old son passed away from cancer. They visit hospitals and take gifts to the children with cancer.
Money was also set aside to help local families as needed throughout the year.
“We’d like to thank the people of Crosby and surrounding communities for their support,” said Holmelin. “These people are the reason Bras for the Cause is able to make such generous donations to very worthwhile organizations.”
Be sure to follow the event on Facebook so you won’t miss next year’s event which is sure to be even more successful… and wacky.
