The public is invited to a hearing at tonight’s council meeting for a proposed moratorium for multi-family amendments for zoning requests for up to 120 days.
After the hearing, council is expected to take the first step in enacting the moratorium with the first read concerning an ordinance.
Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
Multi-housing is defined as a building or complex with separate living areas where several families live independently. An apartment complex usually fits this definition.
Martin Scribner, Baytown Planning director, had talked to the Planning and Zoning Commission in January about a proposed moratorium on rezoning for multi-family projects. This was after an applicant that wanted to build a horizontal multi-family complex with cottage-style rental housing, duplex structures, and six-plex buildings on Hunt Road. They had requested a zoning change from General Commercial to a Medium Density Mixed Residential Zoning District to build the project.
Scribner said in January that the rezoning request had spurred conversations about a possible moratorium. He added that staff felt it was time to put together a housing needs assessment.
Jason Reynolds, city manager, said the city wants their decisions to be based on actual data. The Hunt Road project’s developer had told city officials he had data showing Baytown needs more apartments. But the city countered by saying it is at an appropriate threshold of apartments compared to other cities.
“However, we do not have tangible data to put out and demonstrate that,” he said. “So, we are doing a housing needs assessment that is going to address the overall housing of Baytown. We are going to see how many single-family homes we have, how many multi-family homes we have, and then we are going to get with council and say, as we move forward with developing the rest of Baytown, what is the percentage of single-family homes, multi-family homes? And you have the duplexes and triplexes that are also considered.”
After council begins to set those limits, Reynolds said they are subsequently adopted through policy. Using an example of a 40% multi-family threshold, Reynolds said if anyone wants to build multi-family apartments, the city would look at how much multi-family is available.
“Our housing needs assessment will say you now have 40%,” Reynolds said. “Therefore, we are not going to build multi-family anymore until we get more single-family built that ups the percentage and then we can build more multi-family.”
The P&Z held a public hearing on the item Tuesday before it heads to council. Martin Scribner, city planning director, said at P&Z that the city had recently received many multi-family zoning requests.
“We do not see any slowdown to that,” Scribner said.
Scribner added staff feels the city, in general, has taken a hard stance against multi-family in certain areas of the city, and especially close to existing multi-family zones. In addition, Scribner said they feel the data is not up to date and desire to provide more accurate direction to city council and developers that request this type of zoning.
Scribner said they hope to have a final housing needs assessment report ready by the end of April and present it to council and P&Z in May.
A second reading for the proposed moratorium is scheduled for the March 2 council meeting. Council is also expected to adopt an ordinance for the moratorium that night. If approved, it would last 120 days beginning March 3 through July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.