Missing persons 

Police are looking for two missing juveniles that were last seen Friday. The two were last seen around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Garth Road. The first missing person is Eugene Haynes, a 17-year-old Black male, 6 feet, 1 inch, weighing about 225 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen wearing all black. The second runaway is Siera Spriggs, a 16-year-old black female, measuring about 5 foot, 7 inches, heavy set, medium brown complexion with brown eyes, honey blonde dyed hair, and pierced nose with brown eyes. The case is still open as of Monday. 

Tags

