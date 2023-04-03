Police are looking for two missing juveniles that were last seen Friday. The two were last seen around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Garth Road. The first missing person is Eugene Haynes, a 17-year-old Black male, 6 feet, 1 inch, weighing about 225 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Haynes was last seen wearing all black. The second runaway is Siera Spriggs, a 16-year-old black female, measuring about 5 foot, 7 inches, heavy set, medium brown complexion with brown eyes, honey blonde dyed hair, and pierced nose with brown eyes. The case is still open as of Monday.
Stolen vehicles
A gray 2000 GMC Sierra with the Texas license plate number HDR2913 was reported stolen Saturday in the 3800 block of Decker Drive.
A white 2015 Chevrolet Captiva SUV with the Texas license plate number FPJ8004 was reported stolen early Monday morning in the 1900 block of California Street.
Assaults
A woman told police that while she was waiting at a bus stop Friday in the 300 block of West Baker Road, her boyfriend ripped her shirt off. Police said no other information is known at this time and the case is under investigation.
A woman said to police her brother was assaulted by another male with a machete Friday in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. His injury status is unknown at this time, police said. The case remains under investigation.
Police said a man told them someone he knew got out of a red Chevrolet Impala and threw a hammer at his chest Saturday in the 2300 block of Lanier Drive.
An assault was reported Friday in the 300 block of South Alexander Drive.
Police took an assault report Friday in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road.
An assault occurred Friday in the 300 block of Shady Lane.
An assault report was taken Friday in the 100 block of Arbor Street.
Police arrested a man Saturday in the 100 block of Ward Road for assault family violence.
An aggravated assault was reported Saturday in the 4200 block of Decker Drive.
An assault family violence report was taken by police Sunday in the 500 block of William Avenue.
Drug possession
A woman was arrested Friday in the 500 block of North Main Street for possessing 1.90 grams of crack cocaine and 4.88 grams of other illegal drugs.
Police arrested a man Friday at a department store in the 4900 block of Garth Road for possessing 1.07 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines.
Police arrested a man Sunday at Garth Road and Hunt Road for possessing several grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines, crack cocaine, marijuana and other drugs with the intent to sell.
Thefts
Jewelry worth $580 was stolen Friday in the 1800 block of James Bowie Drive.
Household goods and lawn equipment were stolen Saturday at a home in the 4500 block of Garth Road.
Some metals were stolen from a building Sunday in the 3200 block of North Highway 146.
Burglaries
Burglars stole $400 in camping and hunting equipment, and firearms worth a total of $425 Friday from a home in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
Several power tools worth hundreds of dollars and entertainment equipment were stolen Saturday in the 700 block of East Republic Avenue.
A total of $100 worth of items were stolen Saturday in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive.
A storage unit was burglarized Sunday in the 3400 block of Garth Road.
A home was burglarized Sunday in the 3200 block of Shelldrake Way.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run incident was reported Friday in the 5000 block of Interstate 10.
A woman followed a truck after it fled the scene of a hit-and-run Sunday at the intersection of North Alexander Drive and East Fayle Avenue. The truck was described as a white Chevy Silverado Pickup truck with the Texas license plate number SVG785.
DWI
A man was arrested Friday at the intersection of Garth Road and Rollingbrook Drive for driving under the influence.
Police arrested a man Friday in the 4800 block of Saint Andrews Drive for driving under the influence.
