Thefts
A black 2017 250 CC Dongfang motorcycle with the Texas license plate number 995C4D was stolen Monday in the 2000 block of Ward Road.
Thefts
A trailer ramp was stolen Monday in the 1800 block of Interstate 10. A total of $6,000 in power tools were also stolen.
Tools worth $6,500 were stolen Monday from a building in the 1000 block of Park Street.
Computer equipment was stolen Monday from apartments in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
About $200 worth of clothes were stolen Monday from a store in the 2800 block of North Main.
A total of $30 in jewelry was stolen Monday from a store in the 4000 block of I-10.
Food and household goods worth about $137 was stolen Monday from a store in the 3900 block of Garth Road.
Burglaries
The Oxford Country Club in the 2800 block of West Baker Road was burglarized Monday and a total of $2,600 in power tools were stolen.
Building materials were stolen Monday from a business in the 1500 block of North 8th Street.
An apartment was burglarized Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Northwood Drive.
Criminal trespass
A woman called police Monday and told them their cousin’s husband came to their home in the 1700 block of Amy Street and began banging on the front door for no apparent reason. The man then left in a black Dodge pickup truck before police arrived.
Trailer recovered
A $6,000 stolen chassis trailer was recovered Monday thanks to Baytown detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Unit. The trailer was recovered in the area of North Main Street and Interstate 10.
Criminal mischief
A total of $70 in consumable goods was damaged Monday in the 400 block of Grantham Road.
Vandals caused $500 in damages in a criminal mischief incident reported Monday in the 5100 block of Somerset Drive.
Criminal trespass
Police arrested a 46-year-old man was arrested Monday for criminal trespass in the 4600 block of Village Lane. The man also had a Harris County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Synthetic marijuana
Police arrested two men Monday in the 2400 block of North Alexander Driver for possessing illicit synthetic drugs and public intoxication.
