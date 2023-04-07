Hiring lifeguards at Pirates Bay has become a summer tradition in Baytown. Many students have gone through the process and become official lifeguards at the popular waterpark.
Jenna Stevenson, aquatics superintendent, said the lifeguard hiring for the 2023 season has been going much better than expected, primarily due to a billboard advertisement on Highway 146. She added that the billboard resulted from the city’s marketing and human resources teams joining together.
A total of 98 lifeguards have been hired so far, Stevenson said. There are another 100 that are in the process in some shape, form or fashion with another 25 taking lifeguard classes. Stevenson said next weekend, another 25 are taking the class and expect to be hired.
Another 100 have been hired for guest services, with 50 more going through the process, Stevenson said. For park services, Stevenson said 35 had been hired and another 10 are hoping to become trained soon. Assuming everyone in the process is hired, Stevenson said they will start this season with more lifeguards than we have in the past two years.
Stevenson said the parks started with eight maintenance staff members last year, and this year they will start with about 45.
Stevenson attributed the billboard on Highway 146 as being a main driver for lifeguard applications this year.
“It has done wonders for our lifeguard applications,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson added that between Dec. 1 and April 9, they received 202 lifeguards applications. After the billboard went up April 10, an additional 92 lifeguard applications have been submitted.
“The only thing we changed was putting up the billboard,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said the season schedule and ticket prices for Pirates Bay and Calypso Cove are different this year than in the past. Pirates Bay will open May 6, the first Saturday in May. For the first three weekends, the waterpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Memorial Day weekend, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park will be open seven days a week after the holiday weekend until July 31. At that time through Aug. 10, the park will be open in the afternoons from 1 to 6 p.m. Stevenson said they tend to lose a lot of kids for those two weeks to band, football practice, volleyball practice and dance.
“They are able to work in the afternoons but not in the mornings,” she said.
Steven said since Crosby ISD school starts Aug. 2, and they will most likely lose kids going back to school that week.
On Aug. 11, Pirates Bay will have its annual Back to School Splash from 5 to 9:30 p.m. There will also be a fireworks display.
For the first time, Pirates Bay will be open Labor Day weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park will also stay open on weekends in September, but with limited access. The wade pool and slide tower in the back will be open during this time.
Calypso Cove will open May 27, Memorial Day weekend, for seven days a week through Aug. 13, when the park will close.
Stevenson said Calypso Cove will be available for private rentals after Aug. 13, but not open to the general public.
For Pirates Bay tickets, Stevenson said they are staying consistent with last year, with $25 a person Monday through Friday. For weekends, pricing is $40 per person. There are no different prices for those 48 inches or under. But anyone measuring 48 inches and under with a senior or military ID will receive a $5 gift card.
For Calypso Cove, tickets are $5 Monday through Thursday and $7 Friday through Sunday. Stevenson said the park is gate admission only and they cannot be bought online. The park is smaller than Pirates Bay and only holds about 120 guests.
Swimming lessons are available at the waterparks. There are parent/child lessons for ages six months to three years and preschool lessons for those ages three to five years. There are also learn-to-swim lessons for ages five to 12 years. Private swim lessons for all ages are also available.
The Junior Lifeguard program is also available. You can be trained and work alongside actual lifeguards to find out first-hand what to do and learn life-saving skills. You can sign up for the Junior Lifeguard program and swimming lessons online at www.baytown.org/piratesbay. Or you can email them at piratesbay@baytown.org.
