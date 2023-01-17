Paul Joseph Edwards

Paul Joseph Edwards passed away on January 10, 2023. Memorial services for Paul Joseph Edwards, will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin with Father David Faulkner officiating. Special memorials can be made to Saint Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.

