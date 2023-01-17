Paul Joseph Edwards passed away on January 10, 2023. Memorial services for Paul Joseph Edwards, will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin with Father David Faulkner officiating. Special memorials can be made to Saint Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Mr. Edwards was born July 27, 1926, in Meridian, Mississippi, to the late Percy Edwards and Imilie Hennis, and died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Lufkin.
Paul graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and later attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received his bachelor’s degree. He was a hard-working man, making his career in banking. Paul started as a cashier and worked his way up to chairman of the board. He was a well-respected member of the community in Baytown as well as Pinecrest after his retirement. Paul was a member of country clubs in both Baytown and Crown Colony. Paul loved fishing and the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Marguerite Edwards of Lufkin, Texas; sister, Doris Kolackovsky of Iola, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Susie and John Wilson of Spring, Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren, cousins, and other family and friends.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Paul Edwards; and his first wife, Tassie Uell Barton.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Wilson, Grey Wilson, Jim Wright, and Bill Wright.
