Optimists hope to save youth football program from final whistle

For 60 years, the Baytown Optimist Club’s youth football program has had a long and storied history.
Since the program was established in 1961, it has introduced many elementary and junior high age students to the game of football, cultivated a love of the game and instilled virtues such as teamwork and responsibility.
Now, the program is in jeopardy of shutting down.
The pandemic halted two years of play and caused a decline in the number of players in the program. Furthermore, the number of volunteers to recruit in elementary and junior high participants has decreased.
“Over the past few years, we have been short on teams,” said Stan White, longtime Baytown Optimists member and treasurer. “Last year, we only had four teams in our senior division (10-12 year olds) and we used to have 11-12 teams in the past. Many of our players have been on scholarship, where we cover the cost of their registration fee. And expenses have increased, especially with referees. If we aren’t able to get more kids involved in the program, we’ll have to shut it down.”
Optimist Club members oversee the operations of the football program, such as registering players, recruiting coaches, managing the budget and organizing teams. The cost for players to register is $120.
“We’re really struggling on being able to generate interest,” White said. “The funding is slowly declining and we are limited on the amount of assistance we can provide compared to the past,” White said. “We barely broke even from our concession stand sales.”
At a recent Optimist meeting, club members and one of the coaches discussed ways on better marketing the program to generate more interest among local youth and their parents.
“We want to be able to reach out to the community and those children that would want to become a part of our program,” Optimist Club President Jose Pena said. “I would also suggest we make an attempt to get the parents involved as well in areas such working in the concession stand and other duties.”
Mike Martinez, who coached a team last year, suggested that club members and others involved in the program should start promoting registration for the teams as soon as possible by distributing fliers to local apartment complexes near the schools.
“If sign-ups are beginning in June, we need to be blanketing the community now and getting the word out and keep reminding them,” Martinez said. “We have to keep the message on their minds.”
Optimist Club Director Kathy Anderson said building a more solid relationship with the Goose Creek CISD campus administrators would possibly attract more students to the football program.
“In the past, we would just leave a stack of fliers with the schools,” she said. “I still think we do need to pass that information along, but I also think we should get to know the principals and let them know who we are and what we are doing. I believe it would increase awareness of our football program and possibly attract more students.”
White said that several notable players have passed through the program, such as former Lee Ganders standout quarterback Clint Stoerner, who was the signal caller for the University of Arkansas and was a backup in the National Football League for Dallas and Miami. Ell Roberson, another legendary Gander QB, played for Kansas State University and was inducted to the K-State Football Ring of Honor a year ago.
Roberson, who resides in Baytown and works for Targa Resources, has fond memories of his Optimist football years.
“My neighborhood was right near the Lee High School campus and me and my friends would walk over to Memorial Stadium (now Sultis Stadium) to watch some of the older boys play,” he said. “It was cool and it got me interested. When I turned 10, I asked my grandmother if I could sign up and she agreed.”
Roberson’s first coach was Marc Crooms, a 1986 Lee graduate and standout defensive lineman for the Ganders. “He became my mentor and still is to this day,” Roberson said. “He’s like a brother to me.”
As for the future of the Optimist program itself, Roberson said, “It gave me a chance to meet kids from other schools, and some of those are still my friends to this day. The program was really good for Baytown then and I still think it will be beneficial today.”
For more information on the football program, contact Optimist Secretary Sherry White at 281-387-8061 or e-mail swwhitehouse@verizon.net.
