Shame on the Baytown Sun. I guess the importance of June 6 really does not resonate with The Sun or this disaster of an administration in Washington. The Sun gave June 6 a few lines on page three, while the disaster of an administration in DC pretty much ignored it altogether. The Sun had the room to give a quarter page to a lady upset over saving babies lives. While she raged over mass shootings. Every sane person will agree mass shootings are horrific. By the way, mass shootings are against the law. Criminals DON’T care about the law. In 2017, 34 people; in 2018, 10 people; in 2019, 33 people; 2020 and 2021, zero people; in 2022, 21 people; and in 2023, 13 people lost their lives in mass shootings. That is 111 people lost to their loved ones over the last six years. A crying shame. However, this person is ok with the fact that an average of 50,000 abortions are preformed in Texas EVERY year. Think about that. 50,000 abortions. That is a crying shame.
Larry Rollo, Baytown
