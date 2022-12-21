I have written several letters recently expressing my opinion on the performance of President Biden and the negative impact he has had on our country. My comments today are solely directed to the chaos at our southern border. As I have stated before, I believe that the President has been intentional in doing nothing to slow the flow of illegal aliens and deadly drugs into our country. I am angry and dismayed at the volume of both that he is allowing, even encouraging, to continue to come in. I hold him directly and personally responsible for the great damage that his actions, and inactions, are having on our economy and our way of life. In addition, people are dying, not only on the dangerous trip to get here but even in the river. People are dying by the thousands from the fentanyl smuggling, including my son. Cities and towns, especially small ones, are being overwhelmed and forced to commit their resources to help these folks that should not be here in the first place – food and shelter, medical care, education. This is just not right. Shame on you Mr. Biden. Shame on you sir.
