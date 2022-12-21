That’s quite a stretch Dr. Steve when you said Hidalgo refused to take donations from anyone doing business with the county. I guess trying to swing $millions of dollars to a Democratic operative for a made up COVID outreach program to a single person company who couldn’t even spell COVID doesn’t count. Rodney Ellis hand picked Hidalgo so I’m sure no money flowed from there. Ellis, Turner, Hidalgo and the rest of the Democratic county apparatus are so crooked they will have to be screwed in the ground when they die. What’s really amazing is the Harris County voters voted these crooks back in. Ray Charles in his present state can see what is going on. How dumb can people be when they vote for their own demise? Crime, corruption, illegals, hundreds of businesses lost for stupid COVID restrictions and the list goes on and on.
Raymond Martin, Mont Belvieu
