“We learn from our friend Dr. Smith that a new post office has been established at Hageman’s Landing, named Baytown. The crops of that section are very promising. A school under charge of Mr. and Mrs. Kemp is to be opened in that neighborhood. There are pupils enough there to make a full school.” That article from the May 25th 1859 Houston Telegraph is the first time that the name Baytown appeared in the newspapers. Simon Hagerman owned property just south of today’s post office on Market Street where he had a store at his steamboat landing. His wharf was located where the southernmost Exxon dock stands today. He was appointed postmaster on March 12th 1859 but the post office closed during the Civil War. Hagerman sold the property and moved away during the war and it never reopened.
The next time Baytown appears was in 1917 when the Texas Company built a pipeline from the Goose Creek oil field to their new terminal at Baytown, located at the same place as Hagerman’s landing. In 1918 Ross Sterling began looking for a site to put a new refinery, and it didn’t take much imagination to know that a good place would be near the Goose Creek oil field on the Houston Ship Channel. And the deciding factor was that 1500 acres of land lately farmed by the San Jacinto Rice Company had become available for sale. From the beginning, Sterling’s intention was to build Baytown as an independent company town. A school, a community center, a well-stocked commissary, a hospital, men’s dormitories, and company housing with sewers, water, lights and shelled roads were all in the plan. The new town was located at the Bayway Drive entrance to the refinery on both sides of the road, and even included a nine-hole golf course. The company housing units were the first in the country to use a new building material. The method, invented by Stuart B. Moore of Southern Pacific Railroad, using precast concrete slabs that were placed upright onto a concrete footing, was featured in the June, 1920 issue of Concrete magazine and in a book about concrete houses. They built 37 of these houses as a test of the new process and were so happy with the results that they built 46 more of them. This community was company housing by definition. All the houses were owned by Humble and rented to employees.
