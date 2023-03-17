Over 4M Texans owe a whopping $141B in student loans! Families are being strangled in predatory debt for decades! Most borrowers are 40 years old+ and have been paying and paying and paying. The only real, viable solution to the FAILED lending scheme is to restore constitutional, UNIFORM bankruptcy rights that the Founding Fathers called for in Article 1, Section 8, clause 4! Bankruptcy rights were illegally stripped away in 1998 and the loans have been WEAPONIZED against citizens ever since. This is not a partisan issue; bipartisan support is present and conservatives like Ted Cruz, Chip Roy, Dan Crenshaw and others in Texas should join John Cornyn and Dick Durbin and support returning bankruptcy rights to all borrowers.
Jacque Abron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.