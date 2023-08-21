After doing some research, I found the highest temperature on record in Beach City was 100 degrees.
Sunday at 3:34 p.m. I checked my thermometer and with the National weather service. It was 107 degrees.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: August 21, 2023 @ 6:57 pm
