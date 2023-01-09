Steve Showalter’s article in Thursdays paper was very interesting and informative, all the way up to the last paragraph. Steve must get his talking points from the propaganda machine of the CCP and the far left. He must have missed the video of the Capital police moving barricades and opening doors for the citizens on Jan. 6th. He just saw, as many people did, the agents of the radical left running through the halls trying to insight a riot. All this is now coming to light, but being ignored by the propaganda machine of the left. As an educated person, I would expect more. But you may be forced to lean left to be a columnist. As for Tom Kincaid’s letter, BRAVO, you hit the nail on the head.
Larry Rollo, Baytown
