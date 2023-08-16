A certain political party has refused to do immigration reform since George “W” Bush was president. You remember George “W” Bush don’t you? He tried to do immigration reform but was stopped cold by a certain political party. US Senator Marco Rubio tried to do immigration reform and was stopped cold by a certain political party. A certain political party has refused to do immigration reform since George “W” Bush was president. This certain political party still refuses to do immigration reform even today and certainly tomorrow.
