As we all know, politicians, by nature, make things complicated, which is why solutions to big problems are often never reached. There are three issues facing our country on which I have very strong opinions and for which I believe I have Simple Solutions that will work.
First, the Southern Border invasion – notwithstanding the Administration’s statements to the contrary, we have been and are being invaded by millions of illegal aliens through our open Southern border and many are bringing in deadly drugs, like fentanyl, that are killing our citizens, including my son, as well as overburdening our cities, schools, and hospitals. How can we stop it immediately? My Simple Solution – the President, with Congressional agreement and approval, must deploy the United States Army to the border and give them orders to not allow a single person to cross the border illegally and for those that do make it across, give the troops further orders to immediately, and as gently as possible, take them back across the border and leave them there. And relative to those carrying drugs, arrest and incarcerate them. And if they flee or fight, shoot them. Simple.
