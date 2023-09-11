Three years ago, they told us to not go outside. Now they’re already talking about it like it’s vanished. I thought it would make sense that COVID cases would rise this year, being that nobody even wears a mask anymore, and its not like anybody’s actually taken a vaccine, but there’s nothing. No news on it, no talk, text or whatever. I acknowledge that COVID is no longer considered a public health emergency, but I’m pretty sure its still out there, somewhere. Would like to hear at least something about what happened.
Jeremy McLaughlin, Baytown
