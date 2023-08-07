Heron Thomas, known to me as Coach Thomas, a friend, neighbor, family and the best mentor, is the person you need alongside you to lead on this board. Eight years ago, I met Coach Thomas at Highlands Jr. Middle School, where he was the sixth grade assistant principal. I soon learned he was not only a mentor to me, but to nearly everyone, even to the kids outside the sixth grade, including adults who he had mentored in the past. We built unique bonds with him, which others may not be able to grasp. Coach Thomas has not looked at us as if we were less than and he has never doubted us. He views us for who we are, accepts who we are and works with us based on who we are. No mentor in education has shown me such a thing; instead, we’re faced with teachers and principals who want to change us and drive us out the door when the bell rings. However, Coach Thomas walks with us outside the walls of education, he looks after us even when we are not sitting at a desk or being scolded for school discipline. The sixth grade with Coach Thomas turned into the seventh, then the eighth. Although the class was very excited to finally enter the doors of high school, we were all missing something, the presence of Coach Thomas entering those doors with us. We were told he would be with us from our first year of high school to the last; however, for reasons we could not understand, he was unable to be there. We longed for his guidance, passion, encouragement and spirit. There were countless times where my class, the class of 2023, would try to get him into the school by talking to our principal for pep rallies, important events, class meetings and the most important, our graduation. Though our requests were denied each time, he never failed to show up when he could, nor did he ever give up on us. During our senior year, we got to experience sprinkles of time with him, but at graduation his hand was the most important and meaningful hand we wanted to shake, for he truly built us into the people we are as we take this new journey into our lives. Although we did not get to shake his hand, he showed up to our graduation, sitting in the stands calling out to us as we walked by, and he stayed for us after the ceremony was finished, even until the lights were shut off. Coach Thomas is our family and he looks at us as part of his. On behalf of the class of 2023 and those who had the honor to mentor under him, it is with honorable certainty to say Heron Thomas is more than qualified for this position on the Lee College Board of Regents and I believe the Lee College Board of Regents will be as blessed to have him as we did.
