We live in a beautiful country, like no other in the world, that was created on the idea of individual freedom and equal opportunity for all. We have grown to be the most beautifully diverse country in the world because we welcome immigrants from all over the world, who apply and enter legally. But, I am getting madder and madder each day at our elected leaders who are doing nothing to stop the flow of illegal aliens into our nation. These folks are over burdening our economy, our schools, our medical services, our social services, and in too many cases, our judicial system. We must stop this invasion, and yes, it is an invasion, and we must stop it now. Please do what I have already done several times, contact our representatives, including Brian Babin and Dan Crenshaw, and our senators, including Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and demand that they introduce bills that will specifically approve a declaration of war on this illegal alien invasion across our southern border.
Friends, the premise that “the border is closed and secure” is just plain wrong. It is ludicrous and stupid on its face. The further premise that the way to stop the illegal immigration and the massive flow of fentanyl, that killed my son and thousands of our fellow citizens, is by enacting “comprehensive immigration reform” is also wrong. The right answer, and the only effective solution, is for Congress and the president to declare war and deploy our troops to the border. They must be given orders to not allow anyone to cross the border illegally, with further orders to immediately and firmly, return any person that does make it across, back to the other side. In addition, the troops must also be given orders to capture, as a prisoner of war, any person that is caught carrying drugs, and hold them for a military trial, not a civil proceeding, and if they resist, or fight, or flee, shoot them, as you would to anyone that acts that way in a time of war, which we are in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.