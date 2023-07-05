In my opinion, the Supreme Court got it right on a number of critical decisions, including reversing Roe v. Wade and sending the issue back to the states where it belongs. And recently, striking down the Student Loan Forgiveness Executive Action, the use of Affirmative Action in college admissions and in supporting the First Amendment Free Speech and Religious Accommodation cases. President Biden is upset with these decisions and has said that the Supreme Court was wrong on all four, implying that he is a better interpreter of the constitution than the court, which is preposterous on its face. His disparaging and attacking comments about the court itself and its members personally are out of line and insulting. Shame on him. Thank God that our founding fathers had the insight to establish three independent branches of the federal government. The Supreme Court plays the critical role of watchdog to make sure that the executive and legislative branches follow the letter of the law contained in our beautiful constitution. THANK YOU, Justices.
Letter to the Editor: Thank You Supreme Court
- Mike Wilson, Baytown
