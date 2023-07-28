Thank you so much for the nice article you put in about the gourd show at the Art League.We appreciate it and are glad you enjoyed the display. The gourds are amazing and I hope it will bring more people in these last few days. We are so glad you rejoined and hope to see you around some. We have many great shows coming up, such as the UpCycle Challenge (sponsored by Chevron), our popular “Pop” shows and “Make & Take” workshops every month. The Art League is busier than ever and we have much to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.