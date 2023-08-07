Making Baytown Animal Control into a no-kill facility is a noble goal. However, if the objective is to reduce the number of animals killed, then having to turn away strays because the shelter is over capacity merely pushes the problem back onto the street. It’s no surprise that homeless animals are an issue and the biggest contributing factor to pet overpopulation is the lack of spaying/neutering. This root cause needs to be addressed.
Montgomery County recently partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation and hosted a free public spay/neuter clinic. Baytown should look into organizations that provide grant money and/or partner with local industry and vets to offer free or reduced cost spay/neuter services. Also, TNR (trap, neuter, release) works for feral cats. I participated in a TNR program in LaPorte that saw an 80%+ reduction of feral kittens being born. Although these suggestions don’t completely solve the problem, it greatly reduces the number of unwanted dogs and cats and can reduce the city’s cost to pick up and impound strays.
