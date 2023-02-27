I normally disagree with Dr. Steve Showalter on his liberal views, but his article on “Treating students like fools” was spot on. Dr. Steve is describing progressivism and woke idealism. Kids can program your satellite TV and understands an iPhone forward and backwards and a large majority can’t read, write and comprehend math problems below an 8th grade level upon graduation. Give me a break. The brain power is there, so the teachers and methods are the problem. I hope Dr. Steve and his mostly fellow Democratic teachers will leave CRT, diversity quotas, transgender promotion, participation trophies, fairness, unworthy student promotion to the next grade level and get back to being tough on students and challenge them for the real world. There is nothing fair about life after graduation and students should be prepared for the challenges they are about to face. There is a time coming where Santa Claus Biden and the Democratic apparatus will be out of power.
Raymond Martin, Mont Belvieu
