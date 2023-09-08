Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 77F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 77F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Seven at-grade crossings in the Houston East End will be eliminated thanks to a $40 million federal grant announced recently. The project is the largest in Texas and one of 63 across the U.S. to receive funding from the new Rail Crossing Elimination (RCE) program. It is also one of two major projects awarded to the Houston region as TxDOT received a $19.6 million award to eliminate two at-grade crossings at Waco Street and U.S. 90 in Dayton. That project will feature a grade-separated bridge so the highway and railroad do not intersect.
This program gets to the heart of the rail safety discussion we’ve seen nationally because the overwhelming majority of safety incidents—95% of all rail-related fatalities—occur at crossings or when people are on the tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.