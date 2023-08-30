Just finished watching the frontman for the Democratic administration explain how well off we are under the current economic plan of this administration. What a bunch of BULL. How stupid do these people think we are? All of us that ever voted Democratic should be hanging our head in shame and vow to never do that again. We should be smart enough to vote for the best person for the job. Not vote against the person the media told us not to like. If you are getting your guidance from the media, shame on you. These people have been misleading us for years. I don’t know how they have a 20% trust margin. I guess the same 20% that think this administration is doing a good job. Do some homework, voting is an important job. The President of the USA is not going to have time to be your friend. The President is elected to guide and take care of the US and its citizens, ALL citizens. This administration and the people pulling the strings have severely injured this great country. I don’t think the US can stand up to much more of this.
Larry Rollo, Baytown
