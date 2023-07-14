Congratulations to every student that participated in the History Day competition. And a special congratulation to the students of E.F. Green Junior School. Annali Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez, Yashvir Sing Gill, Jonathan Lewis and for his support Mr. Garrison for their success. History Day is very competitive and requires extensive research time and just plain hard work. This effort is not only made by the students, but countless hours and miles put forth by the teachers and the parents. These are the programs that shape our future leaders. GCCSD needs to promote and back these academic programs 100%. The more promotion and backing, the more students will participate and the better the outcome for our future. We have a daughter that participated 30 years ago, and we still refer to lessons learned from the experience and the people encountered.
