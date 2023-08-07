Well, I just saw that we have a new Fauci. After listening to this person, I have to think to myself. Is this a real doctor like my doctor, is this a Phil doctor like on TV, or is this a Jill doctor like in the White House? Possibly this is just another Fauci, more interested in scaring the American people than helping them. We are finding out that the things Fauci and the administration of originations we trusted in the past (WHO, CDC and FDA, just to name a few) did not have our best interests in mind. There were medicines on the market (some for decades) that would combat respiratory viruses, and we (with our doctors) were told we could not have access to them. I believe this is criminal. How many lives would have been saved? No way of knowing. The lesson that we should have learned is to be prepared and take care of yourself.
