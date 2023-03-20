Many rivers to cross
Mr. J Warren Singleton, I have to say that I have read many of your historical articles over the years and the article you wrote and was published in the Baytown Sun on March 14, 2023, was a beautiful piece and a push back on what we are seeing in the national media and social network agendas today about Critical Race Theory (or CRT), cultural awareness, and wokeness in regard to what we see and read. Your article on what it was like in Baytown 75 years ago and how it has changed for the better was spot on. Only people of your caliber and moxie can locally publish the truth about yesteryear. Lots of credit to the publisher of the Baytown Sun, Carol Skewes, to allow you to have a full page article in our local paper. I guess you can say things have changed for the better in Baytown, Texas. Looking forward to 75 more years of positive changes, Mr. Singleton, and keeping it real. Many more rivers to cross.
