Just filled my car with gas and paid about twice what it was three years ago. As I pulled out, I saw a bumper sticker that was appropriate. It read, “Just bought gas. If you voted for Biden, you owe me money.” Some stickers just hit the nail on the head. Everyone who voted for this disaster of an administration should be ashamed. Joe Biden has been a criminal for years and now is just the figurehead, he does not have a clue of what is going on. Anyone with any sense can see he is lost to the real world. I am seeing where the Democrats are now trotting out the Governor of California as a replacement for this disaster of an administration. I guess they think California is a success. Do not be fooled by the DNC or the main stream media. They have been lying to us for years. They don’t care about you or your family.
