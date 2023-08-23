When GCCISD started to build an elementary school on State Highway 146, my wife and I thought not a good location. Now, to enhance the “good idea,” the brain trust thought it would be another “good idea” to have barrels installed on the shoulder, so parents could not park along the side when picking up the children. Sounds like a good plan to the “think tank” who either never drives or never paid attention from the back of their limo. People have to stop somewhere. That somewhere is in the right-hand lane of traffic. This brain trust will get someone hurt or worse. They must have gotten idea support from the same traffic genius that thought blocking off the turn lane and isolating many a business along SH 146 was a smart move. Now we have to dodge people making “U” turns to get where they are going. The turn lane should be available to make turns.
Larry Rollo, Baytown
