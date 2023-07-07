To the residents of the Goose Creek Reserve Subdivision: This letter does not apply to all of you, but it definitely applies to a few. Tuesday was our beautiful annual 4th of July celebration in Baytown and across the nation. Our city put on a great entertainment show that included an impressive, controlled, monitored and legal fireworks display. However, please take note of the following city ordinance that applies to us residents - “Discharge of fireworks within the city limits of Baytown, or within 1,000 feet of the city limits, is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.” Here is my complaint to you. Your neighborhood had at least two locations shooting aerial fireworks that violated this ordinance. Besides the noise that was created when folks were trying to sleep in my neighborhood, two of your dangerous “Texas Bandit” rockets on their two-foot sticks ended up in my backyard. There is no telling how many others ended up in other yards in my neighborhood and yours. I sincerely hope that Baytown P.D. was able to pay you a friendly visit and issue you a friendly citation and that you will have to pay the maximum $2,000 fine. You will deserve it. If that did not happen, you are inappropriately lucky. You are also very lucky that your “Texas Bandits” did not hit my, or someone else’s, grandkids or you would have had a very unfriendly visit from me. Please be good neighbors and good citizens next year and stop being stupid and potentially hurting someone and ruining one of the most beautiful celebration days of the year.
Letter to the Editor: Illegal fireworks activity
- Mike Wilson, Country Club Oaks, Baytown
