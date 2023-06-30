“The historical context surrounding the 14th Amendment – adopted as the nation outlawed race-based slavery – is clear in its intention to address racial discrimination. Earlier this week, this same court found racial bias in ordering new maps for Alabama’s Congressional Districts. Yet, today’s decisions would have us believe we have solved racial inequality in higher education.
“Today’s decision is even more concerning given the recent actions in Texas to outlaw Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at public universities under Senate Bill 17. Even with these needed DEI initiatives, the racial gap in higher education, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in her dissent, is “indisputable.”
