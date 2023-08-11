I had the opportunity to volunteer at the Back-to-School Fair held last Saturday at the Baytown Community Center. It was a fantastic event where over 1,000 backpacks containing school supplies were given to GCCISD children. Thank you City of Baytown Planning & Development Services team, Communities in Schools and City Manager Jason Reynolds. You all did a great job organizing the event, and it was truly inspiring to see the outcome of your collaborative efforts.
