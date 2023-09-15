So, I needed to repair/replace my driveway. Question was, get a permit or not. We were flooded in Harvey and I cannot remember a single contractor that said they were wanting to, or were willing to, deal with Baytown permitting. They had all kinds of horror stories to tell.
Well, me being a person wanting to do the right thing, I sucked it up and headed to city offices. When I arrived at the office labeled Permits, I shuffled in with my head down. Inside was a young lady asking if she could help. I told her my problem and asked what I needed to do. She told me the city had a portal for such things. At that point, she could see the confusion on my face and said I can help you with this. And she did, even to the point of calling someone to clarify some questions I had. I thanked her and headed home to take measurements and sketch what I was needing to do.
