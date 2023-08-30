Any elected politician currently in office that claims to be a Christian pro-life politician that wants to protect children from books and Drag Queens, but refuses to protect children from gun violence, must stop lying about being pro-life.
Any elected politician currently in office that claims to be a Christian and attacks children and their families because of the way God made the child should question their own Christianity. It takes a lot of gall to attack children in hopes of furthering your political ambitions.
