We are proud to support Jacob Powell for re-election to City Council. We see Jacob’s commitment to his values in his every day life with his family and as he serves the City of Baytown. He prioritizes integrity, fiscal responsibility and celebrates others, both personally and as a councilman. Jacob keeps a small town family atmosphere as a priority for Baytown while focusing on advancement in education, commerce and lifestyle offerings for future generations of the city. We are grateful for our friendship with the Powell family and stand behind them as they continue to give back to Baytown.
