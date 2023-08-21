In a recent Baytown Sun, letter writer Troy Whiteneck blames the GOP for past failures in passing immigration reform but here are the facts. In every attempt in my lifetime to pass immigration reform the Democrats have insisted on blanket amnesty first for those who entered illegally before any controls to stop the open border mess we have now go into effect. The GOP has balked at granting amnesty first because they don’t trust the Democrats to follow up and support the securing of the border. If you look at the actions of the Democrat party for the last 20 years regarding the border it proves the GOP was right in not trusting the Democrats on this issue. Today, they don’t even pretend to have a plan to secure the border.
