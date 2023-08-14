The Public Comment Period for interested citizens to let their voices be heard about the proposed dredging and drilling in Scott Bay has been re-opened until Friday, Aug. 25. Our local bays are too valuable to miss this chance of YOU speaking up to stop this risky action, as it is not the job of Texas citizens to forfeit their OUR waters with no benefit to OUR environment or well-being (no pun intended).
Do it now while it’s on your mind: Search USACEgalveston - go to “Contact Form” - under “recipient” choose “Public Notice Inquiries-email” - when filling out the form be sure to put SWG-2022-00349 in the subject box - Enter one or more objections in the message box - check box the “contact me,” which insures your voice will be recorded - Click “not a robot” and send. You are done in less than five minutes.
