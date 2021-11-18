If you listen to the news, as I do, it seems that we are being overwhelmed every day by the media with their criticisms of President Biden, from all sides and on a number of different issues.
Are you tired of hearing their criticisms and what they base their comments on? The President is being criticized for how he is handling the southern border, just because it is in chaos. He is being chastised over the Afghanistan withdrawal, just because it was bungled, Americans were left behind, and soldiers died unnecessarily. He is being blasted over our current inflation, just because gas prices and the cost of consumer goods are going up every day. He is being beaten up over his executive orders and his policies on energy, just because we are losing our energy independence. And he is being criticized for his COVID-19 vaccination mandates, just because of the constitutional challenges being made in the courts.
