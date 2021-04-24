I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Mercedes Renteria for election to the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees. Mercedes was born and raised in Baytown and has dedicated many years of public service to our community. As a city councilman, Mercedes had a record of getting things done for his community, including voting to approve equipment for a special needs park at Bowie Elementary. Mercedes brings all the experience that is needed in a school board member such as budget planning, experience in education, working in a team, hiring and overseeing a chief executive, and most importantly listening to his constituents.
Mercedes will use his experience to bring new ideas and perspectives to the school board. I encourage all voters in District 2 to vote for Mercedes Renteria.
