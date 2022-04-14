This is a follow-up to my previous email to you regarding a golf course for Baytown and the current proposed ordinances.
I believe that the citizens have been clear, they (and I) want to see an 18-hole golf course in Baytown, not a nine-hole course with a twist. A traditional 18-hole course would be the amenity that was envisioned in the Imagine Baytown Strategic Plan from several years ago and corroborated (albeit unscientifically) by those in attendance at the State of the City meeting last year.
