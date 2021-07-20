What a crock! The interview with State Rep. Mary Ann Perez (Baytown Sun, July 18) reminds me of the old Chinese proverb – “It is better to remain silent and be thought of a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
Requiring you to show your ID to vote is not voter suppression. It’s voter integrity. Who doesn’t have an ID? An ID is required to drive. It is required to buy alcohol and cigarettes, and to join the military, to get a job, to cash a check, to make a return at Kohl’s or Lowe’s, to fly or rent a car, to get a cell phone, to see your doctor and even to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Who doesn’t have an ID?
