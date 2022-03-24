Recent letters to The Sun blame President Biden for high gas prices and complain that he follows “the radical left’s” views on climate change, thereby ignoring the financial pain to the pocketbook of the American public. Although some deny the effects of man-made climate change, those folks might well consider the consequences if their view is wrong. Is gasoline now more important than a livable planet for our children, grandchildren and future generations?
Jim Maroney
