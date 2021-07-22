Re: “Organized Domestic Violence” in Tuesday’s Baytown Sun:
Mr. Marshall must still be living in the Trump fantasyland eight months after his idol was soundly defeated, by over 7 million votes, in the November 2020 election. Yes, that election confirmed that “the Democratic party represents the average freedom-loving American voter.”
(0) comments
