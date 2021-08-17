I’m torn two ways about that. The old fellow has been part of my life ever since I can remember, an old 20th-century war veteran named USS Texas, berthed in odd juxtaposition with an 1836 San Jacinto battlefield monument. Can’t count the times I’ve visited, and I worked in the area for several years. Baytown wants to preserve it, both for the battleship’s glory and its own.
However, I look at things differently than most, and have seen the battleship’s deterioration; the need for major refurbishment; after which it was returned to its man-made berth to begin the entropic process anew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.