Even with conflicting polls and the continuing bias of network news, I believe Joe Biden and his regime leaders will go down as the least trusted and most evil administrators in our history. We will be bombarded with lies and misinformation during the next 4 months just as they did in the 2018 mid terms, turning Harris County into the disaster we see on a daily basis.
Actions speak louder than words, especially with Soc/Dem ideology and politics. Everything Biden and his regime has done thus far has been done deliberately while following Obama/Biden’s threat to “fundamentally change” America! He and his administration have been willing and enthusiastic participants in what I believe to be treasonable and criminal ideology and enactment of policies and acts causing the serious conditions in which we find ourselves.
