What in the heck is the Texas Court of Appeals and why does it matter? Good questions. Here are the answers.
First, District Courts like mine are trial courts with a jury and lawyers arguing their cases. At the end of a trial, the jury renders its verdict and a Judge enters a judgment for one side or the other. If you lose your trial and you are going to prison (God forbid), or you owe a big money judgment, you may want to have that reversed so that you win. You’d do that by filing an appeal to the Court of Appeals. You’d be asking them to reverse the trial court’s judgment. For a do-over.
